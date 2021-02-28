First and Finest: Buckle up

State Police have also stepped up to help get water to the residents in the Lone Star State.

On this week's “First and Finest” we spoke with Connecticut State police about some of the top national headlines and how they impact you.

Earlier in the week, Tiger Woods was in a serious rollover accident in California. Connecticut State Police tell us they have accident simulators that help them teach the impact an accident of that magnitude could have, and just how important it is to wear a seatbelt.

Another big national headline over the past couple of weeks has been the severe winter weather that crippled Texas. State Police have stepped up to help get water to the residents in the Lone Star State.

“We’re talking about a trailer full of water, packets of water that we were able to secure and that were donated to help residents down there. It was great. We had a few troopers there, our community trust liaison, a trooper out of Hartford there as well,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz of Connecticut State Police.

They did this in partnership with neighbors helping neighbors and girls future firefighting camp.