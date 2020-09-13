First and Finest: CSP K-9 Graduation

Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said the teams completed five weeks of rigorous training and are now highly specialized in tracking missing and wanted people.

During FOX61's latest edition of "First and Finest," Connecticut State Police discussed the graduation of the Connecticut State Police 215th Tracking K9 Class.

A special ceremony was held last week.

"Each K-9 got their own bag of treats and they had cake made for them. It was wrapped in bacon," said Trooper First Class Muniz.

The teams will deploy across the State of Connecticut prepared to serve their state and communities by locating and returning missing people to their families and keeping our citizens safe.

The teams are from CSP, CT DEEP, UConn PD, Dept. of Correction, and Meriden and Naugatuck Police Departments.

Some CSP K-9s even helped out in the aftermath of 9/11.