First and Finest: CSP keeps an eye on riot at Capitol

The unexpected breach of the US Capitol building last Wednesday forced states across the country to be ready for anything, including Connecticut.

As reports started coming in about all the chaos that was unfolding and quickly escalating in the nation's capital, the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection took fast action to make sure everyone in our state remained safe.

"Of course, right away we contacted with the capitol police department where we are right now and talked to them about possibly coming in this direction. They are very well prepared. They've been dealing with protests for years and they have this place very well protected," said Brian Foley with DESPP.

Foley also said the Connecticut Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Center started putting out direction to police departments so they would be aware of what was going on and take action as necessary.

"Colonel Mellekas of the Connecticut State Police, prior to being a trooper, he was assigned to the capitol police department down in D.C., and to have his expertise as we were watching this was invaluable to us, invaluable to the state," said Foley.

DESPP also reached out to all Connecticut elected officials in D.C. to make sure they were safe.

"We also want to establish a line of communication with their staff if there was any concern about personal safety, property safety back here in the state of Connecticut. Some of that did require conversation with local police departments. Some of that did require minor adjustments in action on law enforcement's part. Nothing major. It's good to have an open line of communication, and that line of communication continues as we speak," said Foley.