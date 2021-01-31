First and Finest: CT State Police recruitment and winter storm preps

HARTFORD, Conn — In FOX61's latest edition of First and Finest, Connecticut State Police discussed recruitment efforts as the application deadline to apply to become a trooper has been extended until Feb. 16.



Anyone interested in becoming a trooper must be 21 years old by Aug. 13 and have a high school diploma or GED by the completion of training.



Candidates will also need to pass a physical fitness test.



"I would just recommend anybody to apply. There's great benefits, you get the free car. When you're in the academy you start off at 50,000 dollars. As soon as you graduate, you jump up to 65,000," said Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz.



People interested in applying can visit: beaconnecticuttrooper.com.



The Connecticut State Police hiring process is extensive. The time from application to appointment can take several months. The application to hire process is separated into six stages: application period, referral questions, physical fitness assessment, polygraph examination, psychological evaluation, medical evaluation.



Connecticut State Police also discussed preparation ahead of Monday's snowstorm.



As always, troopers will be patrolling highways and helping any disabled vehicles get off the road.



State police are also urging drivers to prepare.



"If you have to travel during this snowstorm, please keep your distance between you and other vehicles and the best place to be is behind a snowplow. That's going to be the most cleaned highway you're driving on," said Trooper First Class Muniz.



State police are also reminding drivers to make sure your gas tank is topped off, your cell phone is charged, and to ditch any distractions while you're behind the wheel.