First and Finest: Derby police shooting; Windsor noose incident

HARTFORD, Conn. — An update from Connecticut State Police are about the officer involved shooting on the Derby/ Ansonia town line.

A Derby officer shot a man in the ankle, after that man allegedly fired a shot at a car passing by.

Sunday morning on the FOX61 First and Finest Segment, Brian Foley of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Protection said the toxicology reports have not been released, which signals those results could be a significant part of this investigation.

He also explained why there is no body camera footage from this officer involved shooting.

“The Derby police department supports and wants body cameras and they did in fact have body cameras and they deployed them in 2015. Unfortunately, the company they used and the cameras they used basically, without getting too technical, got discontinued or no longer working. They’re in the procurement process of buying new cameras,” said Foley.

Cornelius McCullough is facing weapons charges. No one else was injured in this incident.

