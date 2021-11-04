First and Finest: Distracted driving crackdown

State and local police are on the lookout

HARTFORD, Conn. — The month of April is distracted driving awareness month and Connecticut State Police along with local towns will be out cracking down on anyone who may be distracted behind the wheel.

During our “First and Finest” segment Sunday morning on the FOX61, Trooper Josue Dorelus reminded drivers that distracted driving doesn’t just mean talking or texting on your cell phone.

“A lot of people think distracted driving is having a conversation on the phone, but it’s even more than that it’s any activity that diverts your attention from the roadway as you’re operating a motor vehicle. Something like eating, eating your breakfast, reading a book taking part in any activity whether it be using the GPS, all falls under distracted driving,” said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.

Fines for distracted driving start at $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second offense, and $500 for any subsequent offense.

