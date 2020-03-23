First and Finest: First responders adapting to COVID-19

First responders are adapting to the new realities of dealing with COVID-19 during their daily duties.
Brian Foley with the Connecticut State Police said on the FOX61 Morning News that departments have had plans in place to deal with emergency situations like this one. Departments are using protective gear and looking for more supplies.
He said people might see some changes in procedures as first responders adapt to the new realities.
If there are reductions in forces, State Police are planning on drawing from other departments such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state agencies.