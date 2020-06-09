First and Finest: Holiday safety; Drones

Troopers have responded to just over 3,000 calls for service.

HARTFORD, Conn — On Sunday morning's edition of "First and Finest," Connecticut State Police recapped the latest Labor Day Weekend enforcement efforts.

"Right now, our troopers have responded to just over 3,000 calls for service. We've had numerous amounts of accidents and unfortunately, we did have one fatality yesterday and our hearts go out to those families. We had to serious injuries yesterday. One in Windsor on 91 and one in Tolland. With those three injuries, fatals, they did involve motorcycles so we're asking ... we know this is toward the end of summer ... but we're asking individuals to be cautious of motorcycles. Motorcycle operators to be safe when they're out on their motorcycles," said Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema.

State police are also continuing extra patrols in certain areas of the state to enforce COVID-19 regulations and prevent large gatherings.

Those areas include commuter lots, the UConn campus, and around the Farmington River in the Burlington area.

Trooper First Class Jeltema also discussed the agency's use of drones for operations like car accident reconstructions and search and rescue efforts.

"And when you look at the maintenance of these drones compared to our helicopter, it is a money-saving technique. If there is an instance where the drone isn't able to fly, we can fly those helicopters for search and rescue," said Trooper First Class Jeltema.

State Police have also partnered with Central Connecticut State University to offer new training opportunities for police detectives.