First and Finest: Celebrating July 4th safely

HARTFORD, Conn. — It may only be June, but Connecticut State Police are already looking ahead to the Fourth of July.

Independence Day is now just two weeks away, and with it comes many home firework displays. But, State Police are urging you to leave it to the professionals.

Sunday morning during our “First and Finest” segment, Trooper Josue Dorelus reminded residents that many of the fireworks they may plan to light off, are not legal for residential purposes.

“We want to just remind our viewers at home or in Connecticut consumer fireworks are illegal," said Trooper Josue Dorelus. "What is legal is your sparklers, but although those are legal we have to let it be known that those cannot be handled by anyone 16 years of age or younger."

Trooper Dorelus said items like sparklers or fountains can reach up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit and if caught on a piece of clothing, they can pose a serious risk.

