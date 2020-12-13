First and Finest: Police shooting in Waterbury; Preps for winter weather

Brian Foley from the CT State Police, Paul Rizzo from the DOT

In FOX61's latest segment of First and Finest, state officials provided new insight into the recent string of car break-ins in Newington and Meriden, as well as an update on the Waterbury police officer who was shot on the job last week.

Brian Foley with the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection pointed to the bigger problem when it comes to those car break-ins.

"What I want to talk about a little more importantly is how dangerous this is for the youth that are involved in stealing these motor vehicles. Some of these kids, and it's a very small percentage that are involved in it, are actually a danger to themselves and they live a lifestyle that is very dangerous to themselves," said Foley. "So you're going to see the juvenile justice conversation I think reopened here in the City of Hartford."

Foley also provided an update on the Waterbury police officer who was accidentally shot by another officer while investigating a report of a stolen car last week.

"The officer is doing well. That being said, he was shot in the chest. Thank God he had a bullet proof vest. A lot of people were traumatized. That took a lot for them to go through," said Foley. "This investigation had to do with other incidents involving firearms and we're seeing that all across the region right now, so approaching these stolen vehicles is dangerous and I won't get into my personal opinions about shooting at moving targets or moving motor vehicles, but suffice to say it becomes more dangerous when whatever you're pointing a firearm at is a moving target."

Paul Rizzo from the Connecticut Department of Transportation also joined the segment to discuss preparations ahead of the possible snowstorm this week.

"The DOT has been prepared since before Nov 1. Our fleet of over 634 trucks located around 50 facilities across the state are ready to go. Also, we have 200 local contractors that are aboard if we need them," said Rizzo.

Rizzo also discussed the issue of wrong-way drivers on Connecticut highways, and how the DOT is working to address the issue.