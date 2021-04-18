First and Finest: Recruiting women for the force; Active shooters

Our weekly talk with Connecticut State Police

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have set out with a goal to recruit more women to the force.

They’re looking to have 30% of their police force made up by women by 2030. They call it the 30x30 pledge.

Right now somewhere between 8-10% of the agency is made up of women.

Sunday morning during our First and finest segment on the FOX61 Morning News we got a chance to speak with Sgt. Christine Jeltema. She said are looking for women of all backgrounds, including those who may have a background in teaching or social work to apply for the job.

“So as a woman, I am a mother I do have three small children, I know that’s a big concern when it comes to younger women that are looking to come to law enforcement. The State Police and other agencies we have the ability to have you not in that patrol position while you’re pregnant, we do a great job of family first,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, Connecticut State Police.

Other agencies around the state have also made a similar 30x30 pledge.

