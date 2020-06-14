x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

First and Finest: Relocating police budgets

With Brian Foley with the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

HARTFORD, Conn —   The push from some calling to defund police department continues.

  Just recently, the Hartford City Council voted to reallocate some funds within the police departments and to other city services.

   Brian Foley with the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection joined us this morning for our first and finest segment where he discussed the issue.

   He says he would not advocate for taking funds away but perhaps re-imagining some of the scenarios officers currently respond to.

RELATED: First and Finest: Responding to protests

RELATED: First and Finest: Brian Foley discusses George Floyd, protests, and Peter Manfredonia

RELATED: First and the Finest: Staying safe outdoors

RELATED: First and Finest: Dispatcher helps grandmother deliver baby

RELATED: First and Finest: Crashes are down but why aren't fatal accidents also down