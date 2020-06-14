First and Finest: Relocating police budgets

HARTFORD, Conn — The push from some calling to defund police department continues.
Just recently, the Hartford City Council voted to reallocate some funds within the police departments and to other city services.
Brian Foley with the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection joined us this morning for our first and finest segment where he discussed the issue.
He says he would not advocate for taking funds away but perhaps re-imagining some of the scenarios officers currently respond to.