First and Finest: rise in violence; Illegal fireworks

State troopers will be sent into Bridgeport starting today after a recent string of shootings in the city.

HARTFORD, Conn — In today's "First and Finest" - Brian Foley with the state department of emergency services and public protection said violence is up in all cities across the state.

He said there could be some Covid related ramifications that are causing that uptick -- like students not being in school and a lack of programming for them.

He also announced that state troopers will be sent into Bridgeport starting today after a recent string of shootings in the city.