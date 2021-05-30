First and Finest: State Police assisting local departments in investigations

In addition to investigation, Troopers are out in the roads promoting safe operation by drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. — During our “First and Finest” segment on Fox61 this Sunday morning, we covered a wide range of topics with Brian Foley of the Connecticut Dept. of Emergency Services and Protection. Among the topics, the Jessica Edwards death investigation.

It’s been just over a week since the missing South Windsor mom was found dead in a wooded area of East Hartford.

Her husband Tahj Hutchinson is facing manslaughter charges in relation to her death.

Over the past week we’ve learned more about the police work that went in to finding Edwards.

Foley explained why an investigation like this one can sometimes take a bit of time.

“Look there was some frustration early on in the investigation that it was taking time, to find the victim to make an arrest. Yeah, they may have access to a suspects phone quickly but there’s further records they get from the carrier. So you can strip what’s in the phone pretty quickly but then you have to apply for a search warrant. You just can’t get it, you apply for a search warrant for those record details that provides mapping technology. State Police were able to bring in cadaver dogs to assist South Windsor and unfortunately found the victim,” said Foley.

Foley also explained that the Manslaughter charges Hutchinson is currently facing are determined by The Connecticut State Attorney’s office, not by police.

Another topic discussed Sunday was State Police enforcement efforts this holiday weekend.

So far this weekend state police have responded to more than 3000 calls and issued nearly 300 tickets.

“Connecticut State Police, you know everyone has a holiday weekend they’re working 24/7 out there and always staying busy keeping things safe. Over 3000 calls for service, 274 infractions, 240 accidents with 20 DUI arrests, but really the important number and the great job between Connecticut State Police and the Department Of Transportation, zero fatalities so far this weekend on our state roads,” said Foley.

The increased enforcements will continue on Connecticut roads through Monday.

