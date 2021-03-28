First and Finest: State Police investigating string of rest stop robberies

Robberies happened in Branford, Fairfield and Darien

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating a string of robberies happening at rest stops in the southern portion of the state.

The most recent robbery happening Sunday morning in Branford.

It started Saturday morning when troopers were called to two different robberies at two different rest stops. Both inside Alltown convenience stores, one in Fairfield and one in Darien.

Police say the man seen in surveillance images, first went to the candy aisle, then to the register, handed over the candy to pay for it and when the register opened, he showed a firearm and allegedly robbed the cashier.

Then Sunday morning a similar robbery at a convenience store in Branford.

Trooper Pedro Muinez bringing us that update live during our “First and Finest” segment.

“ I just got news about five minutes ago there was an arrest made not too long ago about another robbery that was occurring in Branford. The suspect is believed to be tied the other robberies that happened in Fairfield and Darien but it’s not yet confirmed,” said Trooper First Class Pedro Muinez of Connecticut State Police.

Police have not released the name of the person that was arrested, and have also not confirmed at this time that it is the same man seen in those surveillance images.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.