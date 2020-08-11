First and Finest: State Police out in the community

Connecticut State Police had a successful Covid friendly Trunk or Treat recently as they continue to try and connect and bring communities Covid friendly events.

Connecticut State Police had a successful Covid friendly Trunk or Treat recently as they continue to try and connect and bring communities Covid friendly events. TFC Christine Jeltema also updating us on Election week. She says state police did not have any issues at the polls as people voted on Tuesday.

Jeltema also said police are still looking for any witnesses to two crash investigations in New Britain. One on I-84 west on Thursday where a car rolled over leaving the driver seriously injured and a trooper rushing to aide them.

"We are looking for anybody that might have any vehicle equipped dash cam footage. It's believed there may have been another vehicle that may have been involved a none contact vehicle as we call them that may have been involved in this motor vehicle accident," Jeltema said.