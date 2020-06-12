First and Finest: State preparedness; St. Patrick's Day parade in Hartford cancelled

CT authorities involved in locating suspect in Mass. officers shooting

In FOX61's latest edition of First and Finest, we spoke with the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection about state police involvement in the search for a suspect wanted for shooting a state trooper in Massachusetts. That suspect died on Friday after a shoot-out with US Marshals in New York City.

"The day of the event, a car was stolen up in Massachusetts, a BMW. Troopers down in Westbrook on 95 in the area picked off that BMW. In the car was the suspect's girlfriend. The car was stolen up at the Cape out of Mass right after the shooting. Trooper picked it off on 95. The girlfriend, she was from the Bronx, and as you can see that shootout ended this week in the Bronx," said Brian Foley with DESPP.

Switching topics, Eric Scoville from the Division of Emergency Management also joined FOX61 to talk about winter storm prep at the state level after Saturday's nor'easter.

"We're continuously working with our state agency partners to make sure we're prepared, and those partners include the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, state police, as well as our federal partners such as the National Weather Service," said Scoville.

With the official start of winter just around the corner, that means we're getting closer to what would have been the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford.

However, the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee canceled the 2021 parade because of the pandemic.

Foley is very involved with the event and provided some insight.

"This parade, it ain't free and the city doesn't put it on. The five C's in Glastonbury, they're the ones that put it on and they have to raise money. That fundraising would start now and you know how the Irish gather and raise money, sometimes in pubs and in churches and community centers as well, but a lot of those places are closed right now and you just can't raise that money to pay for police services to pay for DPW services to run the parade," said Foley.

The committee said it is planning a celebration of Irish culture with a "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" event for the fall of 2021, which will take place in Hartford.

The 50th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022.