First and Finest: UConn PD COVID enforcement

"It's very prominent in the news right now of Notre Dame, UNC, Syracuse, across the country we have seen different universities on social media with large gatherings. And what we're continuing to stress is don't do it. We are monitoring it on a very active basis. We have leadership calls every morning to better understand what is happening on our campuses and to make sure we're getting out ahead of it before it comes a problem. The key to it right now is trying to mitigate these transmission risks before it becomes a problem," said Chief Rhynhart.