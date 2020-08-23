First and Finest: UConn PD COVID enforcement

In FOX61's latest segment of "First & Finest," the University of Connecticut police chief discussed COVID-19 regulation enforcement efforts.
Chief Hans Rhynhart said the department has been working closely with Connecticut State Police and other partners to prevent an outbreak on campus.
"It's very prominent in the news right now of Notre Dame, UNC, Syracuse, across the country we have seen different universities on social media with large gatherings. And what we're continuing to stress is don't do it. We are monitoring it on a very active basis. We have leadership calls every morning to better understand what is happening on our campuses and to make sure we're getting out ahead of it before it comes a problem. The key to it right now is trying to mitigate these transmission risks before it becomes a problem," said Chief Rhynhart.
Connecticut State Police troopers have also been patrolling the UCONN campus.
Troopers conducted 162 patrol checks on Saturday night alone at known party houses and off-campus apartments.
Out of all those checks, state police said there were zero violations of social distancing measures or the governor's executive orders.