First and Finest: Voter safety

Keeping polling places safe

Preparations are underway in our state for this year's presidential election when President Trump goes head to head with former VP Joe Biden.

Brian Foley with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection joined us for our First and Finest segment Sunday Morning.

"Governor Lamont and commissioner Rovella just want everyone in the state of Connecticut to feel safe to go vote and to feel safe when they vote," Foley said.

Connecticut State police has been preparing for months to make sure your election day goes smoothly and safely

"I don't want to say law enforcement around the country is on alert but there is certainly a heightened sense of awareness from the smallest incidents to larger incidents," Foley said.

you should not see heavy uniformed presence but like every election, you may see extra troopers if there is a large turnout to help with things like traffic. Troopers also have a direct connection with election moderators, incase any problems come up.

There is also something the Connecticut intelligence center made up of federal local and state law enforcement.

"And at this point there is no specific threat that they are monitoring but they will be doing situational calls every hour as to what's going on on Election day to law enforcement and our state leaders as what's happening," Foley said.