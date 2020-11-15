First and Finest: Wethersfield Crash; COVID Case on Lamont staff; West Haven explosion; Suicide prevention

Brian Foley joined us to talk about these issues

HARTFORD, Conn. — We found out Friday night the Governor and his staff were quarantining as Max Reiss, the governor's communication director announced he has tested positive for Covid19.

Foley said Max Reiss was doing well, he brought him soup on Saturday.

There was a serious crash and fatal accident in Wethersfield this week, and Connecticut State Police are involved in the accident investigation.

A scary and sad incident occurred Friday morning at the West Haven VA, where an explosion killed 2 workers. We saw the Governor and the Connecticut State Police on scene.

Something we don't typically report on as they are happening, but we are hearing the number of suicides are sadly rising.

Some resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255

Tragically, CT has lost seven youths to suicide thus far in 2020 with 4 deaths in October alone. The CT Suicide Advisory Board (CTSAB), in collaboration with multiple partners, has created the CT Public Health Alert and Call to Action for Youth Suicide. We urge you to review it carefully, take action, and share it broadly with your youth-serving contacts. Our hope is that the Alert ...