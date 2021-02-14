First and Finest: Winter driving

One issue CSP tends to see after storms is the accumulation of snow or ice on top of cars, which can fly off and be very dangerous.

With more winter weather on the way, Connecticut State Police sent out another round of reminders to drivers on FOX61's latest segment of First & Finest.

Trooper Josue Dorelus said one issue CSP tends to see after storms is the accumulation of snow or ice on top of cars, which can fly off and be very dangerous.

"We just want to take this time to remind the motorists at home, remind the viewers at home to really take the five to ten minutes it takes to clean off your car before heading onto the roadways, because we all know the serious damage that can do to vehicles," said Trooper Dorelus.

State Police are also warning drivers about the dangers of black ice and slick road conditions after a massive pile-up on a Texas interstate that involved 130 vehicles and left six people dead.

Officials said it happened after freezing rain and sleet fell overnight and into the morning, leaving roadways wet and slick.

"The dangers with black ice is that it isn't something you can necessarily see. It's not something that's extremely visible and it typically happens when the temperatures tend to drop drastically," said Trooper Dorelus.

Trooper Dorelus is advising drivers to take it slow on the road and keep plenty of distance during any kind of winter weather.

Also during the latest segment of First & Finest, Connecticut State Police sent out another reminder to drivers as car thefts continue to be a problem all across the state.

State Police released new video to FOX61 showing a car being stolen from a gas station in Fairfield

"Oftentimes, these individuals taking part in these criminal activities are scouting your neighborhoods or scouting gas stations trying to get a better idea of who is leaving their vehicles running as they're fueling up or who is going into the gas station to pay for gas," said Trooper Dorelus.

Drivers should always turn off their cars when fueling up and remove the key.