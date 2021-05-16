First and Finest: Yale Murder Suspect Caught in Alabama, what’s next?

Qinxuan Pan was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Montgomery, Alabama Friday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Sunday morning’s First and Finest segment, we spoke to Brian Foley of Connecticut State Police for an update on the man arrested in Alabama - accused of killing a Yale grad student in New Haven.

Qinxuan Pan was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Montgomery, Alabama Friday morning.

“A case doesn't stop when they get an arrest warrant for a homicide detective, they keep working it, not until they’re captured, but through the extraction process,” Foley said.

Pan is accused of killing 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang back in February. Jiang was found shot in New Haven's East Rock neighborhood.

Foley said likely the New Haven homicide detectives contacted U.S. Marshals when they realized Pan had fled Connecticut.

“All these marshals do is catch bad guys all around the country, so if you're a New Haven detective and know someone left the state, you contact the U.S. Marshals, they go get them safely and they’re really good at what they do,” Foley said.

U.S. Marshals are located in cities throughout Connecticut, including Hartford and New Haven. Foley said he expects Pan will be extradited to Connecticut this week where he will appear in front of a judge in New Haven Monday or Tuesday.

