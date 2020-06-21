First and the Finest: Auto Theft Taskforce

Police say, these vehicles are being used to commit other crimes like robberies or shootings

HARTFORD, Conn — State Police reporting a recent uptick in car thefts, and say often, it's minors who are behind the thefts.

Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz, CT State Police said, "We have an amazing multi city auto theft task force, since February 1st of this year they have recovered 130 stolen vehicles, 8 stolen firearms they recovered, and we know in many cases these vehicles are being stolen by juveniles, and there is a misconception that these juveniles are using these vehicles for joyrides, often times these vehicles are being used to commit other crimes like robberies or shootings."

Connecticut State Police wants to continue to educate the public on how they can avoid falling prey to these situations. As a reminder, never leave your keys in your car, and do not keep valuables in plain sight.

Connecticut State Police K-9 Ruby made an unbelievable discovery when she recently located a missing woman in Andover.

Muniz said, "K-9 Ruby has been on the force with us for about 3 years, and her handler Trooper first class Gora has been on for about 7 years, Wednesday night they got called to help find a 90 year old missing woman, that Monday, she was missing from that Monday prior, and that silver alert was put out for her, and after a thorough track, the hound Ruby found this 90 year old woman safe, thank god, unharmed."

State police say they were then able to provide that woman with necessary services, and she is going to be ok.

Vanessa Alejos of Newington was arrested after she crashed on I-84. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but state police say with more people on the roads. Now more than ever is a time to remain vigilant.

Muniz said, "With the state we are now entering into phase two, there are more vehicles on the roadways, more businesses are opening up, people are going back to work, and also more construction zones happening now, and we just want to tell drivers, we want to recommend that they drive in the center, and the right lane, because often times when there’s a wrong way driver they are in the left lane, when they think they are in the right lane"