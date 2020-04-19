x
First & Finest: Rapid COVID-19 testing, Telecommunications Worker Week; Blood drive

What's going on with the State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Brian Foley of the Connecticut State Police spoke to FOX61 Sunday morning about the transformation of the former Gateway Community College parking lot into one of the state'e first rapid testing centers for COVID-19. He also spoke about the importance for telecommunications workers in dispatch centers. Lastly, he spoke of a State Police sponsored blood drive open to first responders. 
Connecticut State Police
CT State Police remembers Trooper Trainee Kenneth Moore Trooper Tr... ainee Kenneth Moore was approximately halfway through classes at the State Police Training Academy in Meriden when he was tragically killed by a drunk driver on April 17, 1987. Trooper Trainee Moore had been a member of the 96th State Police Training Troop.
