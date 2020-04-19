HARTFORD, Conn. — Brian Foley of the Connecticut State Police spoke to FOX61 Sunday morning about the transformation of the former Gateway Community College parking lot into one of the state'e first rapid testing centers for COVID-19. He also spoke about the importance for telecommunications workers in dispatch centers. Lastly, he spoke of a State Police sponsored blood drive open to first responders.
First & Finest: Rapid COVID-19 testing, Telecommunications Worker Week; Blood drive
