Dog chases New Haven elementary school students during recess; one bitten

Two other children treated at the scene for scratches

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A first grader was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog that had entered a New Haven elementary school's playground at recess time on Tuesday.

Officials said that while first-grade students at Lincoln-Bassett School were outdoors at recess on Tuesday, a pit bull came onto the property and began chasing children.

Officials said that staff responded by getting children inside the building or out of the dog’s reach on the gym equipment. However, one child was bitten and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two others were treated on scene for scratches. Their parents were notified, said officials. The dog left the school grounds by the time police arrived.

Leaders said the school social worker and a psychologist met with the first graders to help them process what happened.

"Going forward, we will conduct their recess inside the enclosed playground on the school property," said officials.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.