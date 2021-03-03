First Lady Dr. Biden, Secretary of Education Cardona visit Meriden

They will highlight the key CDC mitigation strategies that Meriden schools have implimented sucessfully, says the White House

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden will be welcoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and the new U.S. Secretary of Education, and Meriden native, Dr. Miguel Cardona today.

The two will make the trip to Benjamin Franklin Elementary school around 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, they will head to Waterford, Pennsylvania.

"(Biden and Cardona) will highlight the key (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) mitigation strategies that the schools have implemented successfully in these locations," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Tuesday's press briefing.

The purpose of the trip – Biden's first as the first lady under the umbrella of bolstering education, one of her key initiatives – will be to determine the challenges schools are facing with the return of in-person classes, including "the academic, social, and emotional needs of students," Psaki said.

Biden and Cardona will assess what if any additional resources will be needed for the schools they are visiting to remain open, said Psaki.

Ahead of the trip, Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni told FOX61 News that he "couldn't be more proud" of Cardona's new position as Education Secretary.

"It's amazing but I'm not surprised with Miguel [...] We're in good hands," he added.

Cardona, a life-long educator, is the second Hispanic man to hold the position of education secretary. He began his career at his old school in Meriden as a fourth-grade teacher in 1998. He quickly rose through the ranks of Meriden’s public school system – all the way up to assistant superintendent of schools.

Lamont appointed Cardona to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.

When schools moved to remote learning, Cardona hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state.

Cardona has been a staunch supporter of getting school children back in physical classrooms.

President Joe Biden has pledged to reopen most schools by May, within his first 100 days in office, and is pushing Congress to approve another $170 billion in education funding as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Dr. Biden has been a teacher for more than four decades, earning her doctorate in education in 2007 from the University of Delaware. She is currently a professor in the English Department at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches classes remotely via Zoom.

Biden is a member of one of the largest teachers' unions, the National Education Association, and she has stated that supporting educators will be one of her primary issues during her time as the first lady.

