In an exclusive interview, FOX61 News' Keith McGilvery spoke with Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody about the homicide investigations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are speaking out following two devastating shootings that claimed the lives of two young boys in the capital city over the weekend.

In an exclusive interview, FOX61 News' Keith McGilvery spoke with Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody about the homicide investigations involving 3-year-old Randell Jones of Enfield Street and 16-year-old Jamari Preston of New Britain.

According to Thody, physical evidence is currently being processed from both scenes and contact has been made with the man believed to be the intended victim in the shooting that killed Jones on Nelson St.

As the investigations are ongoing, Thody asks the Hartford community to tell what they know.

The department's goal over the next several weeks will be to ensure residents feel safe and know that there is an increased presence of officers.

Asked about concerns the chief has heard from parents following the heartbreaking events, he had this to say:

“We do as an urban police department deals with violence, but when you are talking about a 3-year-old - that is the definition of an innocent victim at its strongest," Thody said. "It pains me to hear that people are afraid, that is the two-pronged approach."

He continued: "We are trying to bring these folks to justice that perpetrated this heinous crime, but at the same time we have to reassure the city. There is an entire element of our police department that will be out there, talking with people today, making sure that we are visible, making sure that we are reassuring people that it is safe to go outside and that Hartford is a safe place."

Ashaquanna Jones, the aunt of 3-year-old Randell, shared the following photos of him.

Despite a known culture of silence in some urban communities, Thody is hopeful community cooperation will increase after these incidents.

“So I think we saw it grow, we saw some more involvement from the community, especially in the last couple of years, but I would be lying if I didn’t say George Floyd and the ramifications of that did polarize some people when it came to talking with police," Thody said. "We are building that back up it has been one of our focuses as we come into the new year, Is to rebuild that kind of trust and we do see cooperation, not as much as we would like to, but that culture of silence, if an innocent 3-year-old being shot does not break that culture of silence, I don’t know what will."

Community members, including Mothers Against Gun Violence, will hold a prayer vigil for both victims at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.