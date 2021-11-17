Drivers urged to follow Move-Over law, help curb danger for first responders

The Move-Over Law is a matter of life and death for those who work on the road and emergency crews who help others every day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders and tow truck drivers find themselves on the side of the highway helping others every day, but it’s a dangerous place to be when faced with distracted drivers who don’t follow the law, particularly the Move-Over Law.

“Near misses” have become the normal for workers they say.

The Move-Over Law came into play in 1996, and every state has chosen to enact it since. In 2017 it was amended it to include non-emergency vehicles too.

The guidelines are straight forward: move over and if it’s not safe to do so, slow down when approaching emergency and non-emergency vehicles stopped on the sides of the highway.

“I think we’ve all had close encounters that make you appreciate that you get to go home in one piece at the end of the day” Sergeant Dawn Pagan, of Connecticut State Police told FOX61.

Since the start of 2021, more than 50 emergency responders were killed across the country after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a roadway incident, according to the Emergency Responder Institution.

“By not giving that space and not paying attention, it increases the likelihood that they’re going to end up in a tragic situation” Sgt. Pagan added.

Those operating tow trucks face the same daily challenges too. According to AAA, two of their drivers have been killed in the last several months while providing roadside assistance.

“It’s unfortunate that motorists don’t seem to know that it’s the law,” Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA in Hartford, said.

“Can you imagine going into work every day and coming within a near miss of losing your life? These men and women that are out there whether they’re tow-truck drivers, police officers, first responders, EMS workers or construction workers," Noble added.

AAA is running a PSA to raise awareness and educate those on the move over law. They say it’s steps behind the wheel that can make a difference.

“Slowing down it’ll give you that time to anticipate and prepare to stop for what you need to” Sgt. Pagan said.

The fine for not following the move over law is $181.

Rachel Piscitelli is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at rpiscitelli@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

