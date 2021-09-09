First responders come to Hartford from all over to pay tribute to fallen CSP sergeant

Sgt. Brian Mohl was laid to rest Thursday and thousands were in attendance to honor his memory.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The funeral for Sgt. Brian Mohl brought together family, friends and first responders from across Connecticut and the region.

Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police died on September 2 after raucous waters from Hurricane Ida washed away his patrol car while on duty in Woodbury.

Mohl’s service was held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford where police officers flocked to pay tribute to him.

Lt. Christopher Koeppe made the trip from the Syracuse area, he’s a member of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s important not to forget,” Koeppe said. “It speaks volumes when so many people, you can see all the agencies around the country to come celebrate this man.”

Trooper Chad Tata made the trip from Worcester, he was on a work detail. Tata and K9 partner Luna, a black lab therapy dog, were on scene to lend support.

“We are here to support our fellow officers during this terrible tragedy,” Tata said, and then added, “just the comfort and petting the dog to help people try to get through the day.”

Middletown officer Jay Bodell was also on scene with his K9 partner, a black lab named Bear.

“I think it is something to see a sea of blue,” Bodell said. “We are just here to show support for the state police and for Sgt. Mohl and his family and anyone else who needs it.”

Captain Kent Buonaiuto, of Rhode Island State Police also made the trip from the neighboring state.

"Never forget the sacrifice that our brother officer made.”

There has been a Sgt. Brian Mohl fund set up by the State Police. Donations can be sent to:

Sgt. Brian Mohl Fund

c/o CSPU 500 East Main Street

East Hartford, CT 06118

