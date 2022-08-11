First responders called to Gillette Castle State Park for fallen hiker rescue

Connecticut state police are responding to assist.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — First responders have been dispatched to Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam for a report of a fallen hiker Thursday afternoon, Valley Shore Dispatch confirmed to FOX61.

Connecticut state police are responding to assist. Chester Hose Co. responded with a boat to assist. East Haddam and Lyme fire departments were also on scene.

The fall victim was conscious and alert and taken to a nearby hospital by Lyme ambulance, according to Chester Hose Co.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

FOX61 has reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for more information.

A 17-year-old also fell from a cliff at Gillette Castle this past Memorial Day weekend, leaving them with injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

