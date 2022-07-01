First responders urge caution and safety around fireworks this holiday weekend

Every July there are 19,000 fires across the nation directly related to fireworks, according to Connecticut State Police.

MERIDEN, Conn — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, state police are issuing a warning about illegal fireworks and fireworks safety.

The difference between illegal and legal fireworks in Connecticut is simple.

Fountains and other sparklers are allowed across the state, but anything that goes aerial and explodes is illegal.

A specific type of firecracker – an M 80 – actually carries a felony charge if used.

“We want to make sure people are doing this legally in Connecticut and they do so safely,” said Sgt. Paul Makuc with the fire and explosion investigation unit with Connecticut State Police.

He said it’s important to remind everyone that firecrackers burn upwards of 2000 degrees, and injuries are commonly seen in people under 18 years old.

“We’ve seen a lot of injuries lately. We’ve had dozens and dozens of injuries and we’ve had over 100 documented structure fires from fireworks,” said Makuc.

It’s illegal for anyone under 16 years old to use any fireworks, and if adults are going to use them, it’s important to keep sparklers and fountains away from houses, people, and pets.

When you’re done with the fireworks, soak them in water overnight before throwing them away.

“You want to set that device on solid ground and give yourself enough room to light it and move away,” said Makuc.

It’s always best to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

