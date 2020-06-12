First snowstorm of winter season has state officials focused on road safety

Take it slow, and if this winter storm snuck up on you, take the time to get your car up in winter shape.

CONNECTICUT, USA — From pouring rain, gusty winds and slushy snow, the first Nor’easter of 2020 brought us all sorts of weather activity - and concerns about keeping everyone safe on the road.

State Police reported numerous spin-outs and crashes across the state on Saturday. A 12-mile stretch of I-84 was completely shut down for over an hour in the early evening.

“We would caution the public. If you don’t have to go out and drive in it, by all means stay home. But if you do have to out, use caution” stated Paul Rizzo, Bureau Chief of Highway Operations.

With this being one of the first snowfalls of the season, it’s important to remember to take things slow and steady, and keep your distance from other vehicles, especially the plows.

Rizzo says that the best place to be in a snowstorm if you’re driving, is behind a plow, but making sure you’re keeping a safe distance away from them to do their job effectively.

The Department of Transportation has over 50 maintenance facilities throughout the state, providing timely and accurate care to the highways, based on the weather in that designated area. A new MDSS system in their trucks uses strategic algorithms to produce a preferred treatment for the roads to preserve resources and eliminate waste.

“It’s just another tool in our tool bad to combat each storm”, says Rizzo.

Busy day today clearing the roads! Below on I-395 in Thompson, a tow plow and a plow truck working efficiently to remove snow build up. If you have to travel tonight, please use caution. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/8x8iyDd1gd — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) December 5, 2020

The Connecticut State Police are urging people to take it slow during these slippery conditions, and refresh your memory on driving in poor weather conditions. “If you find yourself in a situation due to the mixed precipitation, take your foot off the brake, slow down as best as possible, and try to regain control” says Master Sergeant Todd Fedigan.