Five alarm fire at apartment building in Hamden

New Haven Fire department assisted

HAMDEN, Conn. — Fire crews were on the scene of a large fire near Mix Avenue and Skiff Street that happened early Sunday.



The New Haven Fire Department is one of those agencies on scene at 925 Mix Avenue. They tweeted out it was a five-alarm fire.

State Police are also on the scene.

Hamden police and fire departments refused to give any information on the incident.

