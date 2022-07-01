Five people displaced after New Haven house fire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Official say 5 people were displaced after a house fire Saturday afternoon.
New Haven Fire Department say they responded to the fire on Elm Street at 3:34 p.m. Thirty firefighters were at the scene and the fire was under control at 4:16 p.m.
The Red Cross is assisting with those displaced by the fire.
New Haven Fire Investigative Unit was on scene and the cause is still under investigation.
