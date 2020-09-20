Five Waterbury students test positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. — Five Waterbury student have tested positive for COVID-19 officials said Sunday. Only one of the five had attended school in person this school year.
The students were enrolled in two different schools.
Generali Elementary School
- 1 in-person positive (specific cohort/class will transition to distance learning through Friday, September 25th)
- 3 virtual positives (students are enrolled in the Virtual Academy and have not been in the school building)
North End Middle School
- 1 virtual positive (student is enrolled in the Virtual Academy and has not been in the school building)
In a press release, officials said:
In all cases, per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team is engaged immediately. The team identifies close contacts and makes the appropriate notifications. The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.
The in-person students who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, medical documentation is required prior to a return to in-person classes.