Five Waterbury students test positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. — Five Waterbury student have tested positive for COVID-19 officials said Sunday. Only one of the five had attended school in person this school year.

In all cases, per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team is engaged immediately. The team identifies close contacts and makes the appropriate notifications. The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.