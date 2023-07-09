Flags directed at half-staff to honor Hartford police officer

Lamont is ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff following the death of a Hartford police officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has directed U.S. flags and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Hartford police officer who died on Wednesday night while in the line of duty.

“The passing of Officer Garten is heartbreaking, and I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Hartford Police Department. This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers that law enforcement face every day as they protect our neighborhoods," said Lamont in a statement. "Officer Garten dedicated his life and his career to public safety, and we salute his courage, integrity, and commitment to the people of our capital city. I urge the residents of Connecticut to keep Officer Garten’s family and the Hartford Police Department in their prayers.”

A department cruiser was struck by another vehicle speeding through a red light and intersection, fleeing from a traffic stop. The two officers in the cruiser, Officer Bobby Garten and Officer Brian Kearney, were seriously injured. Garten later died from his injuries at St. Francis Hospital.

Flags are to be lowered and remain lowered until sunset on a day that has not been determined by Lamont.

“Our police officers work tirelessly to protect and serve, often risking their own safety. Last night’s tragedy is a reminder to us all of the sacrifices our officers are willing to make to keep us safe. My heart breaks for the Hartford Police Department and for the loved ones of Officer Garten. His bravery and sense of duty will never be forgotten. I’m keeping Officer Garten and his loved one in my prayers,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz in a statement.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.