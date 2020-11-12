Flags directed to half-staff by Gov. Lamont for the anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown

Governor Lamont made the announcement on Friday. The directive will be on Monday, Dec. 14 from sunrise to sunset.

Editor's note: The image above was taken in 2019.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that all USA and State of CT flags be lowered to half-staff for Monday, December 14 in remembrance of the 26 children and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy eight years ago.

The directive will be in place from sunrise to sunset across the state. All other flags -- municipal, corporate, etc. --also fall under this directive.

“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Governor Lamont said. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”