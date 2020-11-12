Flags directed to half-staff by Gov. Lamont for the anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown

Editor's note: The image above was taken in 2019.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that all USA and State of CT flags be lowered to half-staff for Monday, December 14 in remembrance of the 26 children and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy eight years ago.
The directive will be in place from sunrise to sunset across the state. All other flags -- municipal, corporate, etc. --also fall under this directive.
“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Governor Lamont said. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mark eight years since 20 beautiful children – Charlotte, Daniel, Olivia, Josephine, Ana, Dylan, Madeleine, Catherine, Chase, Jesse, James, Grace, Emilie, Jack, Noah, Caroline, Jessica, Benjamin, Avielle, and Allison – and six courageous adults – Dawn, Mary, Vicki, Lauren, Rachel, and Anne Marie – were taken from us all too soon,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “In the hours, days, and months that followed one of the most tragic days in our history, we saw an unprecedented outpouring of kindness and hope from millions of people across the state and country that showed only light and love can drive out darkness and hate. We must continue to protect the core values of humankind – love and unity – and ensure these principles serve as our guidepost for every facet of our lives. Newtown, my heart is with you today and always.”