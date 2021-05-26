Flags in CT directed to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the San Jose mass shooting

Governor Lamont said the flags will stay at half-staff until Sunday, May 30.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont has directed all flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the eight people who died Tuesday morning in a San Jose mass shooting.

The directive is in accordance with one made by President Joe Biden. Flags will stay at half-staff until Sunday, May 30.

“Our country is mourning yet another senseless act of mass gun violence, prolonging this epidemic that has plagued the United States for far too long and has cost the lives of far too many,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve been too complacent. We need Congress to take action because thoughts and prayers are not stopping mass murder.”

