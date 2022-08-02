x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Conn flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday and ending at sunset Thursday.
American Flag sun flare

HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.

RELATED: Bolton soldier killed by lightning served on combat surgery team

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday and ending at sunset Thursday.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Nine other soldiers were injured by the July 21 lightning strike at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. The Paducah, Kentucky-based medical unit was at Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise.

Calling hours and a funeral service in Clark's honor are scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Windsor.

RELATED: Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How Old Lyme vacationers impact local water supply amid drought conditions