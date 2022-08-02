Conn flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday and ending at sunset Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday and ending at sunset Thursday.

Nine other soldiers were injured by the July 21 lightning strike at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. The Paducah, Kentucky-based medical unit was at Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise.

Calling hours and a funeral service in Clark's honor are scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Windsor.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.