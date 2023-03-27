Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Nashville mass shooting victims

This was in agreement with President Biden's announcement directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of respect for the victims.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In honor of the mass shooting victims in Nashville, Tennessee, Gov. Ned Lamont has directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.

This was in agreement with President Biden's announcement directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of respect for the victims.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass shooting at a school by a person with assault weapons,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention and it is far past time that Congress acts.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags should be lowered as well, including state, municipal, and corporate.

