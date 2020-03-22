Flight lands safely at Bradley after smoke warning

American Airlines Flight 3200 declared a smoke condition but no problem found after landing

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — An incoming American Airlines flight landed safely at Bradley International Airport Sunday after a warning indication of a smoke condition.

The plane declared an emergency when a smoke condition indicator light came on. No problem was found after the plane landed, however.

According to the CAA, "American Airlines Flight 3200 traveling from Chicago reported a mechanical problem while en route to Bradley International Airport. The aircraft landed safely at Bradley Airport at approximately 10 am. There was no impact to airport operations."

American Airlines had this to say about the incident, "The flight landed safely and on-time at 9:53 a.m. and taxied to the gate. It might have been a faulty sensor, but the maintenance team at Bradley is looking into the issue."