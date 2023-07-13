Debris causes havoc as it flows down Connecticut River

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Responder agencies across Connecticut River towns are dealing with major debris fields making the water dangerous this week; this happening due to the flooding north of Hartford. The big problem first responders are facing Thursday is an incredible amout of debris floating in the river. Tom Heinssen with Sea Tow said this debris has the potential of slamming into other boats, bridges, and people who may be in the water. “Trees, coolers, docks, there’s even docks with boats, it’s very dangerous and you don’t see everything on top of the water,” Heinssen said.

The devastating flood waters from Vermont to Connecticut are now flowing down to the Long Island Sound. The difference between the two bodies of water meeting can even be seen: one half is brown and the other blue.



“Just by looking at the water you can tell this is not salt water,” Heinssen said. “This is normally clean ocean water here this is very dirty and murky right now.”



He tells us it’s not only dirty, but incredibly dangerous to anyone who gets in it. Boats can quickly become damaged and people can get hurt.



“You’re putting your own life at risk and putting other people that come to save you their lives at risk it’s not a smart thing to do right now the water is dirty it’s disgusting so you don’t want to be swimming in the river right now,” Heinssen said.



As the captain, he tells us Sea Tow’s job is to help people in need, but even the experts are staying off the water today if they can.



“We don’t want to risk our lives and boats to pick up another boat floating away,” Heinssen said. “If there is somebody on it that’s a completely different story.”



Fire departments and rescue crews are encouraging everyone to make safe decisions when choosing to be near the river in the next week.