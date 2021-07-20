Flooding issues in Watertown damage homeowners property

The piping that runs the brook under the property gets clogged frequently and residents say the town needs to get involved.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Residents and business owners in the Oakville area of Watertown on the corner of Ball Farm Rd and Buckingham St are fed up after heavy rain that brought yet another round of flooding to their backyards causing damage to their homes and property.

Donna Hudobenko has lived in her home for 10 years, she told Fox61 every time it rains her property floods due to the brook behind her home. This is the 5th time just this month.

The piping that runs the brook under the property gets clogged frequently and residents say the town needs to get involved.

“We’ve called the town on numerous occasions to ask about that, we’ve tried to come together as a group to say this is not normal somethings wrong it’s not just a property owner problem,” said Hudobenko

The damage from Saturday’s storm left a portion of Hudobenko’s driveway in shambles.

Karen McGrath, a 40 year resident says she’s done just about everything to protect her property, including waterproofing her basement, but even her sub pump was no match for Saturday’s downpours, ending up with 8” of water in the basement.

“I just want to the town to take some responsibility. Our property values are shot how would I ever sell this house?” said McGrath.

Fox61 reached out to the town and was there when the town manager visited the home to get a look at the damage.