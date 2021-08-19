Flooding rains bring familiar challenges for Blue Hills neighbors in Hartford

On Pembroke Street in Hartford, the neighbors were busy cleaning up the water in their basements yet again.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over four inches of rain fell fast and furious during a Thursday morning storm that soaked streets and ran into basements.

On Pembroke Street in Hartford, the neighbors were busy cleaning up the water in their basements yet again, floods swept in five years ago leaving a trail of damage.

Debra Jervis, who has lived in the same house on Pembroke Street for 54 years said, “this was the worst I have ever seen, the worst.”

Jervis was busy cleaning her basement after rushing water left stains and dirt all around but, fortunately, it wasn’t as damaging as the storm from five years ago.

“Five years ago everyone (on the street) had to file a claim, we had to make repairs, and then it happens again,” Jervis said.

The neighbors on Pembroke Street are hoping the city of Hartford comes in to offer an engineering fix so they don’t have to suffer through another damaging flash flood.

Winifred Nelson, who lives three houses away from Jervis and was tending to her flooded basement said, “something is wrong in this area, I don’t know what it is, but this is the fourth time I've experienced this.”

Jervis added, “we've had meetings with officials, with the city council, the MDC and they are aware there is a problem… we need help.”

