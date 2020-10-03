Florida man arrested in New England gas pump skimming scheme

The 'skimming' devices were allegedly installed at gas stations in across Mass., and in Portland, Maine, Nashua, N.H., and Willington, Conn.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — A Florida man involved in a scheme to attach “skimming” devices to pumps at gas stations across New England to steal the debit and credit account numbers from thousands of unsuspecting drivers has been arrested.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Luis Angel Naranjo Rodriguez, of Hialeah, Fla. was charged Monday with one count of possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices (debit and credit card account numbers) and one count of possession of device-making equipment.

Naranjo Rodriguez was arrested in Concord, Mass. last November. According to the Mass. District Attorneys Office, Concord Police found Naranjo Rodriguez at a closed gas station standing next to an unlocked gas pump with keys in the lock. Court documents say police searched him and the vehicle and discovered the devices.

Prosecutors say a review of skimming devices he had resulted in the discovery of more than 5,600 account numbers that appeared to have been stolen.

The devices were allegedly installed at gas stations in across Mass., and in Portland, Maine, Nashua, N.H., and Willington, Conn.

The Mass. DA’s Office press release says the charging statute for using a counterfeit access device provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possessing device-making equipment provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.