Florida man killed after falling from car roof on I-95 in Milford

The car was being driven by a Stratford woman, police said.

MILFORD, Conn. — A Florida man was killed Tuesday after falling from the roof of the car driving on Interstate 95 in Milford, police said.

Officers said they were called to a serious motor vehicle collision around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Gate Lane near the I-95 North Exit 40 off-ramp.

Police said a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Karissa Denigris, 29, of Stratford, was traveling north on Old Gate Lane with passenger Cody Henry, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, riding on top of the vehicle.

Police said Henry fell from the vehicle in the area of the I-95 North Exit 40 off-ramp. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

An investigation by the Milford Police Traffic Unit is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

