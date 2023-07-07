19-year-old killed in crash on Route 44 in Salisbury

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sharon Hospital for treatment, state police said.

SALISBURY, Conn. — A 19-year-old from Florida was killed after a car he was traveling in crashed into a utility pole in Salisbury on Thursday, state police said.

Jason Titunik, from Sarasota, Florida, was a passenger in a 2003 BMW X5 that was traveling on Route 44 in Salisbury around 6:20 p.m. when the vehicle’s driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole on the right shoulder.

Titunik was taken to Sharon Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The 19-year-old driver from Falls Village suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sharon Hospital for treatment.

State police said the crash remains under investigation and did not provide any additional details on what may have led to the crash.

Any person who may have witnessed the crash or may have captured the crash on a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time is asked to contact Connecticut state Trooper Giannini at Troop B.

