Flowers donated to Hartford Healthcare workers

Hundreds of pansies usually used to decorate The Shops at Farmington Valley will instead be donated to healthcare workers

Businesses across the state continue to find unique and touching ways to thank the essential workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This morning, The Shops at Farmington Valley are donating pansies normally used to decorate the shopping center to Hartford Healthcare workers.

The general manager of the shops said that pansies represent love and admiration from one person to another, and that is exactly the message she says needs to be shared with front line heroes at this time.

The Shops at Farmington Valley are teaming up with their landscaping firm, Winterberry Gardens, to donate those hundreds of pansy flowers to employees at Hartford Hospital.

The Hartford Healthcare workers will be able to take home the donated pansies as they are leaving work this morning.

And more than that, a large heart display will also be set up with signage thanking these employees.

It's all happening here at the main entrance of Hartford Hospital between 7a.m. and 11 a.m.