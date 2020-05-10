Fmr. Haddam First Selectwoman Melissa Schlag dies

Schlag was known for standing up for her convictions

HADDAM, Conn. — Former Haddam First Selectwoman Melissa Schlag died Friday according to town officials.

Schlag was know most recently for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings to call attention to racial injustice.

Robert McGarry, First Selectman said on the town website:

"It is with deep regret that I’m writing to inform you that former First Selectwoman Melissa Schlag passed away last night. She was well known for her involvement in our community, her passion for the environment and conservation, and her work on the Haddam Bulletin. I admired the courage she had to stand up for her convictions. She did a lot for Haddam. She will be missed. My condolences go to her loved ones and friends.

Schlag, a Democrat, said at the time she saw no issue with her chosen method of protesting President Donald J. Trump.

"The Pledge of Allegiance doesn’t have anything to do with the flag, in my opinion," said Schlag, in a phone interview with FOX61. "I believe in our country. I love our flag and the United States of America."

It was not Selectman Schlag's first flag controversy. When she held the position of First Selectman, from 2013-2015, she had both the United States and Connecticut flags removed from her office. But, she has a legitimate reason, she said.

"Both flags were taken down because I rearranged the furniture and I put a bookcase where the flags were," Schlag explained.