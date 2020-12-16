Following deadly hit and run, Vernon town council votes to spend 60k on traffic safety

Concerned Vernon residents spoke out during Tuesday’s town council meeting, many asking for crossing lights to be installed on popular Rails to Trails crosswalks.

VERNON, Conn. — The Vernon community has demanded changes to traffic safety following the death of Andrew Aggarwala. Aggarwala was the victim of a fatal hit and run while walking his dog last month along Phoenix Street. Since then--more than a thousand people have signed petitions asking for new crossing lights and sidewalks to be placed throughout the town.

Vernon resident Mark Shekleton said he started a change.org petition for new crossing lights and sidewalks in town after 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala was fatally struck and killed by Philip Holmes. Holmes fled from the scene back on November 24th but has since been arrested.

Shekleton’s change.org petition for crossing lights received 1,125 signatures, while another petition asking for sidewalks along Phoenix and Washington streets received more than 400 signatures.

Residents said they’ve had concerns for pedestrian safety in the area of Rails to Trails for years and Town Council said they’re listening to their concerns.

Vernon Town Council voted unanimously to authorize spending up to $60,000 to purchase and install flashing pedestrian crossing signals at five locations along the Vernon Rails to Trails system. • West Street • Hartford Turnpike • Dobson Road and Birch Street • Center Road • Phoenix Street and Warren Avenue

“It’s very sensitive to us that we respond to issues that people in our town have and we can,” Councilman Brian Motola said. “This is the first effort or first part of a series of things we do to help control some of the problems people brought to our knowledge.”

Council said they hope to have the new crosswalks installed sometime in the spring but due to the pandemic it could change. They expect to have a more solid date in two months.

